Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at the University of Sunderland have been raising money to help towards the relief effort in Myanmar after the country experienced a devastating earthquake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 28 March 2025, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar which saw mass devastation across the country.

Communities close to Mandalay were devastated by 7.7 magnitude the earthquake on 28th March - the largest the country has seen in a century

Since launching their fundraiser on Global Culture Day, the Your Student Union’s Myanmar Society has been raising money which will be donated to help the relief effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this effort, students and staff came together at City Space at the University’s city campus to mark Thingyan (Myanmar New Year) and donate to the fundraiser.

Than Thar Htet, Vice-President of the Myanmar Society who studies a Masters of Business Administration at the University, said: “In light of the recent earthquake, we turned our Thingyan celebrations into a fundraiser. Typically, we splash water on each other as part of the celebrations which symbolises the cleansing of sins and ill fortune.

“But this year we wanted to reduce the water we use and instead put on a cultural showcase all to help raise money for the fundraising efforts.”

Myanmar Society dancers at the fundraising event. | UOS

The event saw a series of performances including a traditional Myanmar dance showcase performed by members of the society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Than Thar Htet added: “This event gave us an opportunity to showcase our culture and what we have lost due to the earthquake but also what we would like to rebuild.

“It’s not just the heritage buildings we have lost; many residential buildings have been destroyed so the money we raise will help go towards rebuilding them.

“There are still many people who need rescuing and don’t have access to vital supplies that we hope to help with the money we continue to raise.”

All proceeds of the fundraiser will be donated to charities like the Red Cross as well as other organisations helping those on the ground in immediate need.

You can make a donation to the Myanmar Society Earthquake Relief Fund via the link on the Student Union’s website.