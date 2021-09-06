Dr Paul Franklin who sadly died last year at the age of 54. Paul's family and the university have set up an award in his memory.

Dr Paul Franklin was described as an “inspirational character” in his role as senior lecturer in pharmacology and therapeutics at the University of Sunderland.

However he sadly died last year at the age of 54 and his family along with the university have set up an annual award in his memory. The award goes to students who have shown excellence in clinical therapeutics.

Faith Alaje, from Nigeria, and Shao Xian, from Malaysia, were taught by Dr Franklin and both graduated with First Class Honours from their pharmacy degrees.

Faith Alaje, 40, was "honoured" to receive the award.

Shao, 23, who is about to commence her training year at Sunderland Royal Hospital, said: “I was surprised and in disbelief when I first got the news about the award as Dr Franklin was one of my favourite lecturers. This is incredibly rewarding.”

Faith, 40, added:” I’m excited and feel honoured to be the first recipient of this award. This is not without a tinge of sadness when I think of how Dr Franklin in his lifetime as a lecturer gave his best to help me get to where I am now.”

Dr Franklin, from Washington, was educated at St Roberts of Newminster RC school. He began his academic life at Sundeland, graduating with a BSc in pharmacology in 1988.

Shao Xian, 23, said Dr Franklin was "one of my favourite lecturers".

He followed his degree with a PhD before becoming a permanent member of academic staff as a lecturer at the university in 2006.

Dr Adrian Moore, head of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, said: “We were blessed to have Paul as a friend and colleague for many years. He was passionate about his work and was able to blend expert knowledge of his diverse subject areas to deliver innovative and engaging teaching in his own unique way.

“With a generous donation from Paul’s family we have been able to set up an annual student prize in his memory to celebrate contributions to research, academic progression or excellence in clinical therapeutics.

“Shao and Faith are outstanding recipients of this award and they both reflect the values that Paul was so passionate about.”

