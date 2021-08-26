Twenty-four-year-old University of Sunderland electrical and engineering student, Petr Vlcek, made the plea as students get set to return to the city next month.

Concerns have been raised as to whether young people, who are less susceptible to severe illness, would take up Covid vaccinations with the University of Sussex even offering students who’ve been double jabbed the chance to win £5,000.

However Petr feels health rather than monetary benefits should be sufficient incentive.

Student Petr Vlcek, 24, is urging other young people to get double jabbed as students get set to return to the University of Sunderland.

He said: “I was sick for more than a month. I was suffering from a high fever - around 39C-40C – with cold-like symptoms, and pains across my entire body.

"My skin felt like it was being bitten by a billion ants any time I moved. I also had difficulty breathing. It felt as if someone was kneeling on my chest all the time.”

He has since received his Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and urged people to consider the role of the vaccine in allowing students to return to the normal activities of university life.

A student who is still suffering the effects of Covid has urged others to get their jabs before returning to the university of Sunderland. Picture Michael Gillen.

Petr, who is still suffering from the effects of long Covid and has now received his Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, added: “My advice would be to just do it. Personally I know no one who had any side effects after their vaccination.

"Trust me, the little pinch you feel from the needle is so much easier to handle than being bedridden for weeks. We all want our lives to go back to normal soon.

“We all want to be able to attend our lectures fully and keep on partying, going to the pubs, having fun without further restrictions, and we need to do our part to achieve that.”

Tracey McKenzie, Head of Wellbeing at the University of Sunderland, added: “Our message to students is simple – please make sure you get your vaccination.

“We – the Wellbeing team - are here to offer support and answer any questions students here at the University may have about the jab so please don’t hesitate to get in touch at [email protected]”

