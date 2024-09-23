Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The city’s university has been identified as one of the best in the country for boosting the local economy.

According to the the Government’s Knowledge Exchange Framework (KEF) created out by Research England, the University of Sunderland is in the top 20% of universities in the country for supporting local growth and regeneration.

The University of Sunderland. | Contributed

The research placed universities of similar size and characteristics into five tiers based on a range of criteria, with the University of Sunderland placed in the top tier when it comes to supporting local businesses with advice and financial support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being placed in the top tier also recognised the university’s role in training staff for local businesses as well as supporting graduates to start up their own enterprises.

The university was also placed in the top tier for for Research Partnerships, recognising the practical impact of the work it undertakes in fields such as public health, digital technologies, education and social sciences.

Tim Pain, Director of Research and Innovation at the University of Sunderland, said: “These ratings demonstrate just how good we are at engaging locally and at developing such strong partnerships. We are really proud of our sustained high performance.”

KEF is a government assessment of the different ways English universities benefit the economy and society on both local and national levels, by working with external partners, ranging from big businesses to small local firms.