Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The University of Sunderland has announced plans to move its graduation ceremonies to The Fire Station, bringing to an end a two decade partnership with SAFC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 21 years of the city’s university hosted its two annual graduation celebrations at Sunderland AFC’s Stadium of Light.

The University of Sunderland is moving its graduation ceremonies to the Fire Station. | UOS

The stadium has provided a memorable setting for tens-of-thousands of students and their families as they marked the culmination of their academic journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the beginning of 2026, the University will move the ceremonies to The Fire Station, at the centre of the city’s cultural resurgence

This change will enable graduates and their families to celebrate in the city centre and access all the bars, cafes and restaurants in a more central location.

University of Sunderland graduates. | UOS

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “We have enjoyed an excellent partnership with Sunderland AFC and the Stadium of Light, where we have celebrated the success of thousands of our graduates. So, I would like to thank everyone associated with the football club for their help and support over many years.

“As Sunderland is being transformed, this is the time to be in the city centre so that we can utilise the wonderful facilities at the iconic The Fire Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Graduation ceremonies there will provide a great experience for our students and their families, at the same time as contributing to the continued growth and vitality of central Sunderland which includes our City Campus.”

The graduation ceremonies will now take place at the Fire Station. | UOS

Rhys McKinnell, CEO of Pub Culture - operators of The Fire Station - said: "We’re delighted to be partnering once again with The University of Sunderland.

“The University’s decision to bring graduation ceremonies to The Fire Station is a fantastic boost for the city centre and a testament to Sunderland’s growing cultural heartbeat.

“As proud operators of The Fire Station, we’re delighted to welcome graduates and their families to our venue to celebrate such a momentous occasion.

“We look forward to making every ceremony truly unforgettable for our guests."

The first graduation ceremonies in The Fire Station will take place in January 2026.