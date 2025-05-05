University of Sunderland moves graduation ceremonies away from Stadium of Light to the Fire Station
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
For 21 years of the city’s university hosted its two annual graduation celebrations at Sunderland AFC’s Stadium of Light.
The stadium has provided a memorable setting for tens-of-thousands of students and their families as they marked the culmination of their academic journey.
From the beginning of 2026, the University will move the ceremonies to The Fire Station, at the centre of the city’s cultural resurgence
This change will enable graduates and their families to celebrate in the city centre and access all the bars, cafes and restaurants in a more central location.
Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “We have enjoyed an excellent partnership with Sunderland AFC and the Stadium of Light, where we have celebrated the success of thousands of our graduates. So, I would like to thank everyone associated with the football club for their help and support over many years.
“As Sunderland is being transformed, this is the time to be in the city centre so that we can utilise the wonderful facilities at the iconic The Fire Station.
“Graduation ceremonies there will provide a great experience for our students and their families, at the same time as contributing to the continued growth and vitality of central Sunderland which includes our City Campus.”
Rhys McKinnell, CEO of Pub Culture - operators of The Fire Station - said: "We’re delighted to be partnering once again with The University of Sunderland.
“The University’s decision to bring graduation ceremonies to The Fire Station is a fantastic boost for the city centre and a testament to Sunderland’s growing cultural heartbeat.
“As proud operators of The Fire Station, we’re delighted to welcome graduates and their families to our venue to celebrate such a momentous occasion.
“We look forward to making every ceremony truly unforgettable for our guests."
The first graduation ceremonies in The Fire Station will take place in January 2026.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.