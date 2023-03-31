The University of Sunderland first-year students will be taking part in the Great Tommy Sleep Out, an initiative run by Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) to raise vital funds for veterans living on the streets.

The campaign encourages participants to spend a night outside, safely simulating the homeless experience, and the students have chosen the city’s highest point, Penshaw Monument, to settle down for the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the sleep out is Beth Stott, a former combat medic from Tunstall, who served in the Royal Army Medical Corps for six years before being inspired to become a midwife following the birth of her children.

Beth said: "Having served myself, I understand the struggles that ex-servicemen and women face when they return to civilian life. It's heart-breaking to know that there are veterans sleeping rough on the streets, and I am proud to take part in the Great Tommy Sleep Out to raise awareness and funds for this important cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We might be in for some difficult weather, which we know won’t be pleasant, but it will remind us that we’re doing this to support veterans who face those challenges every single night. We just hope people can get behind us and donate to this worthy cause.”

RBLI, which is a separate charity to the Royal British Legion, provides a home to more than 300 veterans and their families as well as providing employment and welfare support.

University of Sunderland midwifery students get ready for their fundraising sleep out.

Last year (2022) the charity saw a 45% increase in veterans needing help and with increased demand and rising costs, the charity expects the cost of housing those they already support to more than treble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead Midwife for Education at the University of Sunderland, Linda McNamee, said: “We are extremely impressed at the students’ consideration for others and the effort they have put into organising this camp out. We wish them every success for this worthy cause.”

The sleep out will take place tonight (Friday March 31).

MIdwifery student and former army medic Beth Stott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad