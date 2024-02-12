University of Sunderland looks to help solve the nursing crisis in the NHS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city's university is helping to bridge the gap in the shortage of nurses in the NHS through its Registered Nursing Degree Apprenticeship.

The most recently published data on the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) website suggests there are over 40,000 NHS nursing vacancies which RCN General Secretary & Chief Executive Pat Cullen has described as a "crisis" which is "leaving patient care at risk".

To help recruit vital new nurses the university's degree apprenticeship allows people to earn a salary as they train on the job.

Lance Gourley has been balancing working as a healthcare assistant for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust with studying to become a qualified nurse.

Lance Gourley on his nursing apprenticeship.

He said: “I worked as a healthcare assistant for four years before I began the apprenticeship in January 2021, so I already had a lot of knowledge and experience to bring to the programme and to my role as a nursing apprentice.

“Tackling NHS staff shortages is vital in providing safe, effective patient care, which each and every colleague strives to provide.

"I’d say to anyone thinking of doing this apprenticeship, just go for it. There is nothing to lose but potentially a lot to gain.”

During his studies, Lance received a STAR award which is given by the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust in recognition of the "brilliant work" apprentices do in making sure patients are given high-quality care.

Lance Gourley with his STAR award.

Gemma Taylor, Workforce Development and Education Manager at the Trust, said: "Lance is a shining example of how an apprenticeship can be a fantastic way into a fulfilling and successful career, whilst continuing to earn a salary throughout the apprenticeship."

Lance’s role as a healthcare assistant has continued to progress as he takes on more responsibility to expand on everything he has achieved during his apprenticeship.

Once fully qualified, he hopes to go into emergency care, an area he enjoyed working in most while on placement.

He said: "My favourite part of the apprenticeship is the living labs. Getting to work with the facilities is amazing, it’s exactly the same as being out in practice. I love learning about the anatomy of the human body and also the pathophysiology of it."

There are currently 386 students on the University’s Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship.

Sue Brent, Head of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, said: “The University’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences works closely with its partner organisations and all of our apprenticeship programmes are delivered in close collaboration.

"This opportunity allows apprentices to gain hands on experience in the working environment but with support from the University academic teaching team as well as key staff in the workplace.

"Apprentices are paid to learn on the job and spend a percentage of time in other areas gaining experience as well as 20% of their time in off-the-job learning.