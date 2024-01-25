Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Sunderland is leading pioneering research into reducing the risk of blood clots for people living with type 1 diabetes.

People living with type 1 diabetes are at a higher risk of developing vascular problems where blockages in the blood vessels limit the flow of blood causing heart attacks and strokes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to £400,000 of funding from national charity Diabetes UK, the research team, which also includes scientists from St Andrews University and the University of Leeds, has identified that lower blood magnesium levels are associated with reduced blood clot breakdown and that low levels of blood magnesium are common in people with type 1 diabetes.

The research could lead to improved treatments to reduce the risks associated with diabetes.

The study will now include clinical trials with volunteers and will look to examine whether magnesium supplements can reduce the risk of clotting in diabetics.

Dr Matthew Campbell, Principal Investigator in Human Metabolism in the Faculty of Health Sciences and Wellbeing at the University of Sunderland, said: “Although we know that low blood magnesium levels are linked to blood vessel disease we don’t yet know why.

"This study will help to expose the mechanisms linking blood magnesium levels and blood vessel disease and establish whether prescribing magnesium supplements can help to reduce the risk of this disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This bench-to-bedside research has the potential to accelerate the development of new low-cost and safe treatments for people with type 1 diabetes.”

Dr Campbell believes if the study shows magnesium supplementation reduces the risk of blood clot formation it could become part of routine clinical care in the near future.

Dr Matthew Campbell.

He added: “We are delighted that Diabetes UK have funded this study which acknowledges the urgent unmet clinical need we intend to address and illustrates a significant return on University investment”.

Dr Faye Riley, Research Communications Manager at Diabetes UK, said: “Every week in the UK, diabetes leads to 590 heart attacks and 770 strokes, stressing the urgent need for new and improved treatments to protect people with diabetes from its devastating complications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad