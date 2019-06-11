Four education courses at the University of Sunderland have been ranked second in the Guardian University League Tables 2020 below the University of the West of Scotland and its singular BA Honours Education course.

The undergraduate courses included in the ranking are Education Studies, Primary Education with QTS, Mathematics Education and Physics with Mathematics Education. The table shows that the courses scored 93.2 out of 100 and 88.8% of students are satisfied with them.

The news follows the announcement that Emeli Sande MBE has became the University’s new Chancellor replacing Steve Cram.

Professor Lynne McKenna, Academic Dean of Faculty of Education and Society at the University, said: “I congratulate the School of Education staff for such a fantastic result.

“This is the icing on the cake after almost four years of continuous improvement I am very proud of the professional way in which this has been achieved.”

Susan Edgar, Head of the University’s School of Education, added: "The Guardian's University Guide recognises the excellent work and dedication of the School of Education Team."

The courses include work experience in schools alongside teachers and students may be eligible for a scholarship or tax-free bursary when studying education.

Sunderland also ranks highly at number 9 for Hospitality, Event Management and Tourism courses, standing as the first in the North East in that list.

You can find more information about the Education courses on offer at https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/education/ and the next university open day will occur on Saturday August 17 between 9:30am and 4pm.