The city’s university is celebrating a decade of success in training the next generation of pharmacists and has just been ranked the number one pharmacy course in the UK by the 2025 Guardian University Guide.

Ten years ago, the University of Sunderland set up its own School of Pharmacy in partnership with community pharmacy MD & AG Burdon, to provide a training experience similar to those that usually occur in hospitals, GP practices or community pharmacies.

Trainee pharmacists and lecturers at the University of Sunderland. | UOS

Students who graduate from studying Pharmacy must then complete a further year of training, known as foundation training, at an approved training site.

They are then required to take the national registration assessment set by the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) to become a qualified pharmacist.

The University’s scheme has seen a 100% success rate, with a decade of qualified pharmacists passing their national registration assessment first time.

One of those is University of Sunderland graduate Abanoub Soliman, who completed the scheme this year (2024).

He said: “Working both in academia and in a community pharmacy during my training has provided me with a unique experience and a comprehensive perspective on pharmacy.

“What’s unique about this training position is that it allowed me to acquire a diverse set of skills to balance the demands and expectations whilst developing to meet the required learning outcomes.

“It comes back to the confidence the academic team and pharmacy staff had in me and the opportunities they have provided me to engage and fully benefit from my training, encouraging me to work harder from day to day and reach my full potential.

“Overall, this experience had made me more versatile and well-prepared for various career paths within pharmacy.”

The training programme was created by Kathryn Davison, Associate Head of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University, and Katrhyn Bullen, Programme Leader of MPharm.

Kathryn Davison said: “When we designed the academic foundation training scheme ten years ago, I knew it would offer graduates an unrivalled opportunity to gain insight into working in the field of academia once they qualified as a pharmacist.

“To have had a full decade of success with regards to our trainees passing their assessments at the first attempt, gaining amazing employment opportunities on registration, and in some cases even gaining academic roles at the University in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, is something I am incredibly proud of.

“We have taught pharmacy here at Sunderland for over a century and for this to play a part in the history of success of the School as a whole is fantastic.”

A number of graduates have also now returned to the university as senior lecturers in Clinical Pharmacy and are now overseeing trainees.