A student from the city’s university is looking to become a world record breaker by attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon portrait drawing.

Abidemi Praise Omopariola, who studies Film Production at the University of Sunderland, is this week (July 1 to July 5) drawing portraits on a range of subjects, including King Charles, for 80 consecutive hours.

Abidemi Praise Omopariol undertaking her world record breaking attempt. | Fedash Consultancy

Praise, who is undertaking the challenge at Diego’s Joint in Sunniside, said: “My love for art is the main motivation behind this. I started drawing at the age of 10, and I’ve always been a girl who aims for bigger. I feel inspired by women who are always aiming for greatness.

“I lost my father at a very young age, but my mother has always been the one striving and pushing hard to see me achieve great success in life and to see the sky as the starting point.

“This gave me the zeal to push beyond the boundaries and set higher targets for myself.”

Abidemi Praise Omopariola is looking to paint portraits for 80 consecutive hours. | UOS

This marathon record breaking attempt has been organised by Fedash Consultancy Limited in collaboration with the University of Sunderland’s International Office.

Dan Makaveli, Senior Lecturer in Film Production, said: “On behalf of the Faculty of Creative Industries, we all wish Praise the very best in her World Record attempt, starting at Diego’s Joint.

“I am delighted that she is attempting to push herself to the limit to achieve what would be a truly remarkable feat.

“I taught Praise in her first module at the University. It was immediately clear to me that she was determined and a hard worker, as she set out on a solo project in a discipline relatively new to her, when most of her colleagues chose to work in groups.

“I hope people will pop down and support her during the week, and perhaps have a portrait sitting.”