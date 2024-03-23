Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Sunderland's vice chancellor Sir David Bell has warned the Government to “tread carefully” to ensure the UK remains a welcoming destination to international students with the most recent figures (2022) showing they contribute over £150m to the city’s economy.

International students pay a much higher rate of tuition fees than UK students which is vital for university funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2023 UK to international student split at the city's university stands at 61% to 39% which, after a period of growth, Sir David said is down on previous years.

One of the reasons is the economic crisis being experienced in Nigeria, one of the university’s previously most popular countries for overseas students.

With the situation being replicated nationally, Sir David has cited a series of Government policies which are making the UK less welcoming to international students which could have a detrimental impact on the city’s and country's economy.

Sir David Bell wants the UK to remain welcoming to international students.

He said: “Since Brexit, there has been a massive decline in EU students coming to study here in the UK. They are simply choosing to go elsewhere or study in their home countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In January (2024) the Government changed its policy on international students meaning they could no longer bring dependents with them during their period of study.

“This has had a big impact on international student numbers. The Government is also currently reviewing the Graduate Visa which allows students to remain in the UK for two years when their period of study ends.

“This is all creating a picture of uncertainty and a signal to the wider world that the UK isn’t as welcoming as it once was to international students.

“International students are very important for universities but it’s now less certain they want to come to the UK."

Read More University of Sunderland graduate recognised for her pioneering VR platform for autistic children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir David believes this could have major financial ramifications.

He said: “Sunderland has always had a tradition of welcoming international students who contribute around £153m each year to our city’s economy and around £2.4bn nationally.

“I think the Government needs to tread very carefully as there are major risks for the UK if it is seen to be closing its doors.

“There is a significant difference between people entering the UK illegally on boats coming across the Channel and students from overseas paying a significant amount of money to come and study in this country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They then pay money for accommodation and spend money in the local economy. Many international students return to their home countries with a positive impression of the UK and go on to take up positions of power and influence.