Two Sunderland secondary schools are set to benefit from a grant of over £100,000 to help raise the aspirations and attainment of disadvantaged children in the city.

St. Aidan’s Catholic Academy and St. Anthony’s Catholic Girls School will benefit from a combined total of £114,538 from SHINE, a charitable organisation dedicated to supporting disadvantaged children.

Year 7 pupils at St Anthony’s Catholic Girls School. | Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

The funds will be used to support disadvantaged pupils in Sunderland as they transition to secondary school.

The ‘Accompaniment’ project is designed to address the specific challenges faced by vulnerable pupils with each Year 7 student paired with an ‘invested person,’ either a family member or a school-based mentor.

They will support the pupil throughout Year 7, accompanying them through various experiences such as outdoor excursions, cultural outings, book groups, and academic support sessions.

The goal is to foster a sense of belonging and understanding of school systems, helping pupils thrive in their new environment.

Anne-Marie Whitten, headteacher, St. Aidan’s Catholic Academy, said, “SHINE is committed to closing the attainment gap by funding and supporting educational projects that offer equal opportunities to all students, regardless of their circumstances.

“Their endorsement of this project underscores its potential to make a significant impact on vulnerable students’ lives.”

Marie Langhan, headteacher at St. Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy, added, “We are deeply grateful for SHINE’s support to help transform the educational experiences of vulnerable pupils in Sunderland, equipping them with the tools, confidence, and support needed to succeed in their educational journey and beyond.

“We are really excited about this project and the outcomes for our pupils, allowing them to be the best versions of themselves.”

St Aidan’s and St Anthony’s plan on sharing the results of the project with other schools in the city to hopefully extend its success to other children.

Both schools are part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.