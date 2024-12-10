Two much loved Seaham dinner supervisors retire after over half-a-century of service

Two much loved dinner supervisors with over 50 years combined service looking after the children of Seaham are hanging up their aprons and looking forward to a much deserved retirement.

Christine Davies has spent 36 years working as a dinner supervisor at Murton Community Primary School and then Ribbon Academy.

Colleague Angela Miller, 58, is also retiring from Ribbon Academy after working as a lunchtime supervisor since the school opened in 2006.

Angela Miller with pupils Darcie Hughes, William Brass, Freya Thompson and Umar Ahmad. | National World

Angela, 58, has decided to retire on health grounds after contracting sepsis 18 months ago and having to spend 187 days in hospital.

She said: “I’m really going to miss all of the children and staff. My daughter and now my grandchildren go to this school and I’ve seen all the children grow up and we now have some of their own children attending the school.

“When I’m out and about I will often have people come up to me who remember me looking after them at school.”

On her plans for the future, Angela added: “I am going to miss being at the school but I need to concentrate on getting my health back.

“I’m also going to be getting married on Saturday.”

Commenting on over three decades working with Seaham’s children, Christine added: “I will really miss the children and the staff. I have really enjoyed doing my job or I wouldn't have done it for 36 years, but now I think it is time to put my feet up and have some 'me' time.

“I have enjoyed so many things over the years but the main things that spring to mind most are when everyone comes together and creates nice memories, such as the Queen's Jubilee or the King's Coronation.”

Together the pair have amassed 54 years of service.

Headteacher Ashleigh Sheridan said: “Both Christine and Angela will be a big miss. They have been popular with staff and parents and integral part of the school.”

The will also be much missed by the children.

Freya Thompson, 10, said: “My main memory of the dinner supervisors is having someone to look after me if I was feeling sad or unwell.

“They are always really kind.”

Darcie Hughes, 10, added: “They were always really nice and I’m going to miss them.”

Also saying goodbye to Angela was her grandson Umar Ahmad, who attends the school.

Umar, nine, said: “It was nice to have my grandmother at school as a dinner lady. I hope she enjoys her retirement and gets better soon.”