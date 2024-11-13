Two budding young movie makers to benefit from Royal Television Society bursaries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two young film makers at the city’s university have each been awarded £1,500 per year bursaries by the Royal Television Society (RTS).

The TV Production and Journalism Bursary supports students across the country from lower-income backgrounds to unlock their potential.

The University of Sunderland was among 30 institutions that saw students receive this funding to help them pursue their career in the television, film or related media industries.

Film Studies student Harry, 21, said: “This bursary makes me feel confident in my ability as a filmmaker and that I have what it takes to pursue film as a career.

“I’m really excited to work with an industry mentor in Year 3 and hopefully get some work experience off the back of it.

“The doors that are going to open because of this and meeting people who are already in the industry makes this opportunity so exciting.”

Fellow Film Studies student Kevin, 20, said: “Having this support, not just the financial but also the holistic support, is so helpful.

“This bursary supercharges what I want to achieve and it’s a massive push in the right direction.

“Coming to the University of Sunderland was a big change for me, so having that support within what I want to do is invaluable.”

With funding now confirmed for the new Crown Works Studios, Sunderland looks set to become a focal point for the country’s budding movie makers of tomorrow.

Harry said: “I came to Sunderland from Southampton because I think it’s the best in the country for film and TV production.

“The facilities at the University and its reputation were already incredible, but adding the new Crown Works Studios in the mix, with this bursary, where else would you want to be?”

Students who receive the funding will benefit from £1,500 per academic year to enhance their creative pursuits and studies, free RTS membership, personal industry mentorship and free access to all RTS events, screenings and lectures.

Graeme Thompson MBE, Chair of the Royal Television Society Education Committee and Visiting Professor at the University of Sunderland, said: "It has been ten years since we launched the bursary scheme to encourage students from across the UK to consider careers in television and content creation.

"The scheme was set up because we were concerned that people from lower income backgrounds outside of London were finding it hard to get opportunities and mentoring because they had no contacts in the industry and couldn’t afford to travel to studios and production companies for work experience.

“I hope this year's cohort of bursary students take full advantage of the many opportunities that will come their way during their time with the RTS. And it's always good to see students studying in the north-east applying to be part of it.

“I'm delighted the RTS has been able to shift the dial on recruiting a more diverse and geographically representative talent pipeline."

The University of Sunderland’s Film Production course was ranked 5th in the most recent Guardian’s University Guide.