Two twin brothers from the University of Sunderland are heading to Sweden this weekend (Saturday May 11) to broadcast live from this year’s (2023) Eurovision Song Contest.

Callum Rowe, 27, who is currently studying journalism, and his brother and recent media graduate, James, will be in Malmo to host their podcast the Euro Trip - believed to be the world’s most listened to independent Eurovision podcast.

Twin brothers Callum and James Rowe.

Both massive Eurovision fans, the brothers wanted to take their passion for pop music to the iconic annual competition and turned to the University of Sunderland for help.

Callum and James successfully secured £2,500 from the University’s Futures Fund Scholarship - available for current students and recent graduates to develop their careers - and are now set to see their dreams come true by taking their Eurovision podcast to the heart of the action.

Callum said: “Being in Malmö means I have the chance to work closely with artists, songwriters, members of international broadcasting delegations and other industry professionals to help cement myself as a trusted member of the worlds of journalism and Eurovision.

“When I graduate this summer, having this trip to Sweden on my CV as a real-world example of working as a journalist will be a huge selling point as I take my first steps into my career.”

The brothers produce the daily Euro Trip podcast each year in the weeks leading up to the contest.

Callum said: “Each episode was listened to by more than 1,000 people. During Eurovision week last year, we made daily episodes which saw our episode listenership more than double.”

Since graduating in 2022, James now works as a freelance audio producer for BBC Sport, Radio Newcastle and Hits Radio North East, but he is still committed to working alongside his brother on their Eurovision podcast.

He said: “The Euro Trip is the world’s leading independent Eurovision podcast.

“The podcast was something I started doing alongside my studies, using the skills I was learning on my course and applying them to the real world.

“The podcast is something I am hugely proud of and it stands front and centre on my CV.

“Callum and I have become a trusted name within the Eurovision media space, often appearing on outlets such as BBC News as experts on the contest.”

Both brothers credit working on the University’s student radio station, Spark, as the place they were able to hone their broadcasting skills.

Alistair Robinson, Senior Lecturer in Journalism and Public Relations at the University of Sunderland, backed the brothers' funding application.

He said: "I’m delighted we’ve been able to help Callum and James with this opportunity. They are Eurovision experts and have developed an extraordinary specialism in Eurovision reporting.

"I’ve taught Callum for three years now and he has produced consistently excellent work, on a range of subjects, not just pop music or Eurovision. Since graduating, James has further honed his skills in the industry.

“They make a formidable team."