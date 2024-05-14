TV stars Melanie Hill and Robson Green look to inspire next generation of actors at the University of Sunderland
Two of the region’s best loved actors, Melanie Hill from Sunderland and Robson Green from Northumberland, have been visiting the city’s university in a bid to inspire the next generation of acting talent.
The household names took part in a series of talks with students on the University of Sunderland’s Screen Performance degree as well as answering questions about their own careers.
The sessions were designed to give students an insight into the television industry, with Melanie and Robson talking in particular about how to cope with set-backs and embracing opportunities.
Melanie, who was born in Sunderland and is an honorary fellow at the University, has starred in some of the country’s best loved shows including Auf Wiedersehen Pet, Bread, Waterloo Road and Coronation Street.
She said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to Sunderland, my hometown, to chat to the future hope for the city.
“I’ve enjoyed speaking about all I’ve learned, failed at, enjoyed, hated and laughed at in the last 40 years - warts and all.”
Robson first appeared on our screens in Casualty before rising to fame in the ITV series Soldier Soldier.
He said: “I enjoyed the opportunity of engaging with the talented students at the University of Sunderland, sharing the insights and experiences gathered over my 40-year journey as an actor.
“It's a privilege to connect with the next generation of creative minds and hopefully inspire them on their own artistic adventure.
“I also enjoyed teaming up with former Artistic Director of Live Theatre and close friend Max Roberts who is one of the main reasons I took up acting as a profession all those years ago. One of the best directors in the business.”
The visit was made possible by the university’s partnership with Live Theatre, Newcastle as part of an initiative to offer higher education students the opportunity to develop relationships with industry professionals.
Dr Adelle Hulsmeier, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader for Screen Performance at the University of Sunderland, said: “The University is once again honoured to have such prestigious and experienced professionals visit the University to share their knowledge and expertise with the students.
“Shaping the students learning and understanding of the profession is a huge and important part of our performance programmes, and we are incredibly grateful to Max Roberts for his exhaustive and conscientious approach to bringing relevant and exciting professionals into our space to encourage, influence and advise our students on routes to industry and employment.
“We are incredibly grateful to the actors for taking time out of their incredibly busy schedules to share their experience and guidance with the students.”
