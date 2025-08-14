Triple Oxbridge success for Dame Allan’s Year 13 students

Three high-achieving Year 13 students from Dame Allan’s Schools have secured coveted places at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, collectively earning twelve A* and A grades between them.

The Newcastle trio – Roshaan Hussain, Gabrielle Morgan and Head Boy Arshan Chowdhury – will take up places this autumn to study a diverse range of subjects.

Eighteen-year-old Roshaan, from Fenham, achieved a remarkable five A* grades in chemistry, physics, maths, further maths and an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), securing his place at the University of Cambridge to study Engineering.

Roshaan said: “Engineering brings together my two favourite subjects, physics and maths, in a field that’s constantly evolving and offers the chance to make a meaningful impact.

“Dame Allan’s gave me exceptional support – from arranging mock interviews to letting me join the further maths class late in the year – and that made a real difference. I’m looking forward to using the world-class facilities, living in such a historic city, and working on projects in future that improve people’s quality of life.”

Gabrielle, 18, also from Fenham, will head to the University of Oxford to study Spanish and Beginners’ Portuguese after gaining four A* grades in chemistry, English literature, Spanish and an EPQ. She joined Dame Allan’s in Year 12 after being homeschooled by her late mother Faustina, who passed away just months into her Sixth Form studies.

Gabrielle said: “My mum was incredible. She made me promise to keep working hard on my Oxford application no matter what happened. I could practically hear her celebrating with me when the offer came through.”

Dame Allan’s Head Boy Arshan, 18, from Arthur’s Hill, earned an A* in philosophy and A grades in maths and economics, securing a place at Oxford to read Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE). He joined Dame Allan’s on a bursary award after passing the entrance exam, describing it as “the single most important enabling factor” in his school journey.

Arshan said: “Without the bursary, attending Dame Allan’s simply wouldn’t have been possible for my family.

“The school has given me invaluable opportunities across so many areas — from academic enrichment to sport, music and public speaking — and I’ve been encouraged at every stage to pursue the things I’m passionate about.”

Principal Will Scott said: “Oxbridge offers are among the most competitive in the world, and for these students to secure places is testament to their extraordinary ability and hard work.”