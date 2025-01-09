Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“The report is testimony to the tremendous teamwork of our school community” - the words of Benedict Biscop C of E Academy headteacher Sarah Armstrong after Ofsted judged the setting to be outstanding in all areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst Ofsted no longer gives an overall judgement, the school’s report card was graded outstanding on all the assessed areas including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Headteacher Sarah Armstrong, governor Gordon Petrie, and deputy headteacher Gemma Clark celebrate the school's Ofsted report with pupils Myla, Avery, Reuben and Megan. | Northern Lights

Early Years provision was also deemed to be outstanding.

Inspectors highlighted how “pupils thrive in an ambitious learning atmosphere and show great enthusiasm for their learning” and commended the “exemplary” behaviour of the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspection team also praised the “high expectations” of staff and described early years provision as “exemplary”.

Lead inspector Georgina Chinaka was fulsome in her praise of the school’s curriculum, including provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “The school has developed a broad and ambitious curriculum which meets the needs of all pupils, including those with SEND.

“Subject leaders have carefully considered learning to ensure that pupils develop a deep understanding of important knowledge over time. The school prioritises pupils’ communication and language development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils with SEND are well supported. They receive targeted interventions that are seamlessly threaded into the classroom routines. Staff are well trained in adapting lessons to meet the needs of these pupils. This means that they can access the same ambitious curriculum as their peers.”

After receiving the report headteacher Sarah Armstrong said: “The report is testimony to the tremendous teamwork of our school community and reveals how everyone plays their part well.

“Our children, parents, staff and governors are so passionate about Benedict Biscop and it is a real privilege to be its headteacher.”

The school is part of the Northern Lights Learning Trust and inspectors highlighted how leaders are “deeply committed to providing a high-quality education for all pupils” and how all staff “strive to provide an excellent education to every pupil”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust’s chief executive Jo Heaton OBE said: “We are delighted with Benedict Biscop’s Ofsted report which demonstrates the high standards of inclusive provision our school ensures every child receives. I am pleased the continued hard work by everyone involved across the school and the trust has been recognised.

“It is lovely to see our schools receive high praise from Ofsted for exemplary work. Our motivation is always our children and ensuring our staff are able to provide the best for them. It is a delight to see this recognised in Benedict Biscop.”