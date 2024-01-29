Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Year 4 pupils at South Hylton Primary Academy are officially in the top one percent in the country when it comes to knowing their times tables.

In the summer the pupils sat the statutory national multiplication tables check and this week they have received a letter from the Minister for Schools, Damian Hinds, congratulating them on their success which places them in the top 200 schools in the country.

Children at South Hylton Primary Academy practising their times tables.

With a near perfect average score of 24.6 out of 25, this places the South Hylton Primary Academy children in the top one percent in the country.

Mr Hinds said: "The excellent achievement of your pupils is something the Government hopes to see replicated across the country.

"Knowing times tables is vital for school and everyday life. Recalling multiplication and division facts up to 12 x 12 is important for progression in maths.

"That is why we introduced these checks. I would like to congratulate your staff and pupils for their hard work."

The letter of congratulations from the minister for schools, Damian Hinds.

The test involved 25 quickfire questions on the Department for Education's online assessment platform with each question having to be answered in less than six seconds.

The children were competing against pupils nationally from some of the most affluent parts of the country, including private schools.

Headteacher Christopher Mitchinson said: "When we told the children they had come in the top one percent, they were made up, but I don't think they realise just how well they have done considering they are up against pupils from across the country.

"Even as an adult, you can imagine the pressure of having these questions fired at you and being able to respond in such a short space of time.

"They've done incredibly well and I'm incredibly proud of them."

So just what has been the secret behind their times tables success?

Mr Mitchinson said: "The teachers have worked really hard with the children who love to take part in the online platform, Times Tables Rock Stars.

"The children can work individually or in groups and compete against each other or pupils from across the country.