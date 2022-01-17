Toddlers “get messy” with Sunderland ARTventurers at the Beacon of Light
The city’s toddlers have been getting messy while improving their motor skills with an ARTventurers initiative at the Foundation of Light.
The sessions, which are aimed at infants between six months and four years-old, allow children the chance to explore the world of art through play while at the same time socialising and developing their coordination.
ARTventurer Sunderland lead, Cherry Emmerson, said: “The sessions are aimed at preschool children and are based around learning as you play through the medium of art.
"It involves holding paint brushes, finger painting and pipettes which really help a child with their coordination and motor skills in preparation for going to school and learning to write and taking part in sports.
"It’s important that children learn about different processes from a really young age.”
Toddlers taking part in the session were able to enjoy decorating a birthday cake, paint splatting on balloons, finger painting and free painting – using any part of their body.
Kate Allen, 34, decided to bring daughter Rosie along to the event.
She said: “It’s just something a bit different. Rosie likes arts and crafts and it will help her to develop new skills.”
Rosie, three, said: “Today was lots of fun. I love getting messy.”
Many of the toddlers taking part have been born during the Covid pandemic, and for parents it was also a chance for them to develop their social skills.
Abbey Stokoe, 31, who was attending with son Isaac, aged 19 months, said: “Isaac was born during lockdown and so hasn’t had that social interaction and so is really reserved. As well as enjoying the activities, it was a chance for him to interact with other children.”
Cherry hopes hosting the sessions at the Beacon of Light can help to use the “pull of the football club to attract more families to come along”.
The Foundation of Light is also hosting other classes targeting toddlers including the Little Dribblers football group and Fun Little Foodies cooking programme.
Foundation of Light Managing Director, Jamie Wright, said: “Part of our role is to build up the activities we offer to families during the day. The Beacon is about providing activities and support right through from babies to people who are retired.”
To register to take part go to the ARTventurers website.