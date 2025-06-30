Three secondary schools in the city have received a £630,000 donation to launch projects aimed at improving children’s mental health, building confidence, and easing the transition between primary and secondary education.

The donation from SHINE Sunderland, a charity which helps to bridge the gap for disadvantaged school children, is part of a 10 year initiative which will see £11m donated to raise attainment and aspirations across the city.

Three Sunderland schools are set to benefit from £630,000 donation. | Google/submitted

Christ’s College in Pennywell has received over £320,000 to support the Thrive initiative.

The initiative focuses on improving children’s mental health and emotional development. The project identifies gaps in children’s social and emotional development and addresses them through tailored interventions.

Over the five-year duration of the project, it will be extended to benefit children attending eight additional secondary schools across the city.

The Thrive project has been shown to improve attendance at schools, which is a major factor to improving school attainment.

Julie Normanton, principal of Christ’s College said: “Of course Sunderland needs investment. But this is the best sort of investment – it's not about building flashy buildings in the centre of the city, it’s about grassroots investment in people, and it's meeting identified needs.”

Monkwearmouth Academy has been awarded £210,200 for the Bridging the Gap Performing Arts Journey, which aims to “boost student confidence, aspiration, and engagement through the performing arts”.

Using the school’s new state-of-the art theatre, Year 4 to 6 children in local primary schools will visit Monkwearmouth regularly to take part in drama, music, and media sessions, delivered by the same teachers they’ll work with at secondary school.

The initiative will look to improve pupils’ familiarity with Monkwearmouth, making the transition from primary school to secondary school much easier.

Deputy headteacher Narinder Sandhu said: “In recent years, we’ve seen a rise in students lacking confidence and struggling with speaking and listening skills.

“There are also problems with attendance. It often starts well when students first join the school but then dips as students find it harder to engage. This project is about reversing that trend.

“It’s about preparing students not just for school but for life. Performing arts gives them skills they’ll need in interviews, in presentations, and in building relationships. It’s about teaching them to speak up, to be heard, and to be confident.

“The project will also help to alleviate anxiety and gives them confidence, reducing some of the stresses of moving to secondary school.”

Castle View Enterprise Academy has received £104,000 for Transition to Success, an ambitious new project tackling school attendance, behaviour and increasing parental engagement at the pivotal transition point between primary and secondary school.

At the heart of the project is the creation of a new role: a Transition Engagement Officer (TEO). This dedicated team member will work primarily within five local primary schools to identify and support pupils at risk.

The TEO will use a blend of data, such as attendance records, and insights from parent and student voice, to “identify needs and shape individualised support plans, or ‘pupil passports’, that will move with each child into Year 7”.

Principal Mrs Owens said: “A lot of work went into the bid, so to have our vision recognised and funded through SHINE Sunderland is incredibly exciting.”

“Our “TEO will be visiting primary schools weekly, analysing patterns of attendance and behaviour, and starting to build relationships with families before students arrive at our doorstep.”

To qualify for the funding, schools were asked to put forward projects that would help improve attainment across the city.

SHINE CEO Fiona Spellman said: “We are delighted to be supporting these ambitious programmes, equipping passionate, committed teachers with the support they need to help children flourish.

“Each of these projects aim to ensure every child makes the best possible start in life.”