Thousands of books head from Sunderland to Liberia to help boost education and tackle poverty

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 16th Feb 2025, 21:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Thousands of books are on their way to help people in poverty in Africa lead better lives.

A 20ft shipping container left Hendon destined for Liberia, thanks to the efforts of Book Aid for Africa.

Book Aid for Africa prepare books for Liberia from Sunderland warehouse with a 20ft container, with CEO Edmund Browne.Book Aid for Africa prepare books for Liberia from Sunderland warehouse with a 20ft container, with CEO Edmund Browne.
Book Aid for Africa prepare books for Liberia from Sunderland warehouse with a 20ft container, with CEO Edmund Browne. | sn

Dr Elewechi Okike, a former accountancy lecturer at the University of Sunderland, launched the charity in 2007, providing a reading lifeline to hundreds of thousands of people living in poverty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Washington mum-of-four, who is also known for writing books including, ‘How I stood up to cancer,’ was delighted to see the books set off on their journey from the charity’s warehouse on Lombard Street in Sunderland.

Book Aid for Africa prepare books for Liberia from Sunderland warehouse with a 20ft container.Book Aid for Africa prepare books for Liberia from Sunderland warehouse with a 20ft container.
Book Aid for Africa prepare books for Liberia from Sunderland warehouse with a 20ft container. | sn

Dr Okike, who originally comes from Nigeria, decided to set up the charity to address the need for books in Africa.

Since its launch, the charity has sent thousands of books for people at all stages of reading in countries across Africa, including her home nation.

The latest load were dispatched on Valentine’s Day, and are headed for Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, in the west of the continent.

To make a donation, visit www.bookaidforafrica.com

Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice