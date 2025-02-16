Thousands of books head from Sunderland to Liberia to help boost education and tackle poverty
A 20ft shipping container left Hendon destined for Liberia, thanks to the efforts of Book Aid for Africa.
Dr Elewechi Okike, a former accountancy lecturer at the University of Sunderland, launched the charity in 2007, providing a reading lifeline to hundreds of thousands of people living in poverty.
The Washington mum-of-four, who is also known for writing books including, ‘How I stood up to cancer,’ was delighted to see the books set off on their journey from the charity’s warehouse on Lombard Street in Sunderland.
Dr Okike, who originally comes from Nigeria, decided to set up the charity to address the need for books in Africa.
Since its launch, the charity has sent thousands of books for people at all stages of reading in countries across Africa, including her home nation.
The latest load were dispatched on Valentine’s Day, and are headed for Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, in the west of the continent.
To make a donation, visit www.bookaidforafrica.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.