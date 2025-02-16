Thousands of books are on their way to help people in poverty in Africa lead better lives.

A 20ft shipping container left Hendon destined for Liberia, thanks to the efforts of Book Aid for Africa.

Book Aid for Africa prepare books for Liberia from Sunderland warehouse with a 20ft container, with CEO Edmund Browne. | sn

The Washington mum-of-four, who is also known for writing books including, ‘How I stood up to cancer,’ was delighted to see the books set off on their journey from the charity’s warehouse on Lombard Street in Sunderland.

Dr Okike, who originally comes from Nigeria, decided to set up the charity to address the need for books in Africa.

Since its launch, the charity has sent thousands of books for people at all stages of reading in countries across Africa, including her home nation.

The latest load were dispatched on Valentine’s Day, and are headed for Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, in the west of the continent.

To make a donation, visit www.bookaidforafrica.com