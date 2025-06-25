Thornhill Academy students win social enterprise award

Mr Gary Rice with Thornhill Academy students

A group of Year 7 students from Thornhill Academy, part of Consilium Academies, have won top honours at a city-wide social enterprise competition with their inspiring project, Me and Home, an initiative designed to support Sunderland’s homeless community.

Esther, Sewaa, Gloria, Lucy, and Abigail were awarded the winning project trophy by Kimberly Richardson, Director of Children’s Services, at a Dragons’ Den-style event where students pitched their social enterprise ideas to a panel of local “Dragons.”

Their project, Me and Home, is focused on producing scarves and hats containing messages of care and encouragement for those experiencing homelessness. The items are handmade by the local community knitting group Knit and Natter at Back on the Map, supported by funds raised through school events. Their first fundraiser, a talent show, will feature merchandise sales, with all proceeds going toward purchasing the wool needed for production.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and their commitment to making a difference,” said Sue Hamilton, Principal at Thornhill Academy. “Their empathy, creativity, and teamwork embody the very best of what we aim to nurture at Thornhill.”

Congrats Thornhill Academy

Gary Rice, Director of Learning, added: “This project is about much more than a competition, it’s about building social responsibility and empowering students to see that they can be a force for good in their community.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies, praised the achievement: “Projects like Me and Home show how education can drive real-world impact. These students should be very proud of themselves, their compassion and entrepreneurial spirit are exactly what the world needs more of.”

Congratulations to the Me and Home team for their well-deserved recognition and for leading the way in student led social change.