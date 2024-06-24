Thornhill Academy rated ‘Good’ for the first time in 20 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland school has high expectations and is ambitious for all pupils, says glowing Ofsted report. Leaders at the school at all levels have ‘a clarity of vision’ for the school.

Thornhill Academy in Sunderland, part of Consilium Academies, is celebrating after being rated “Good” in every single category in a glowing Ofsted report.

This seal of approval from Ofsted, following an inspection in May, is the first time the school has been graded as “Good” for 20 years.

The inspectors said the school has high expectations for all pupils and is a place where all pupils have “the chances that they deserve”.

Thornhill Academy received a glowing report from Ofsted following an inspection in May

They were impressed by the improvements the school has made to its curriculum and by the wide range of extracurricular opportunities on offer.

They were also pleased to see that pupils study “a wide range of subjects” and take qualifications “that allow them to progress to the next stage of their education”.

The Ofsted inspectors praised the Thornhill leaders at all levels, saying they have “a clarity of vision for the school”.

They noted that the academy is a “warm and inclusive school”, where pupils feel safe and which celebrates the diversity of its pupils.

Many of the pupils at Thornhill are new to the country and staff were praised for building an environment where pupils treat each other with respect.

The school’s “highly supportive environment and pastoral care” allows pupils to develop and improve and their achievements are always celebrated.

The provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities is strong at Thornhill, the inspectors said, with staff receiving appropriate training to identify these pupils’ needs and the barriers to learning they face.

The school’s focus on encouraging good attendance is effective, resulting in better attendance rates; behaviour around the school is calm.

Headteacher of Thornhill Academy, Sue Hamilton, said: “I am delighted to receive such a positive and strong report from Ofsted and that inspectors have rated us as “Good” in every single category.

“We are very proud to offer our pupils an ambitious curriculum and enriching activities that ensure they can thrive, no matter what their background.

“At Thornhill, we will continue to have high expectations and ambitions for our students’ success, making sure that they become the best they can be.”

Chief executive officer of Consilium Academies, Michael McCarthy, said: “We are very pleased to see this positive report from Ofsted, showcasing our vision to enrich all our pupils’ lives and to inspire ambition in them.

“As a trust we are passionate about giving all our students the best education possible to help them develop the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in life beyond the classroom.