Thornhill Academy celebrates National Thank a Teacher and Support Staff Day

Thornhill Academy, part of Consilium Academies, proudly celebrated National Thank a Teacher and Support Staff Day by showing heartfelt appreciation to all staff who make a difference every day in the lives of our students.

In recognition of the dedication, care, and support shown by our entire team, the school organised a special celebration that included cakes and refreshments as a small gesture of thanks.

Students also took part in the celebration by writing personalised thank-you cards to teachers and support staff across the school. The messages highlighted the positive impact that staff have made - both in and outside the classroom - acknowledging everything from academic support to pastoral care and encouragement.

Cherry Crooks, Assistant Headteacher at Thornhill Academy, said:

“In a profession where the demands can be immense, it's essential to pause and acknowledge the incredible work that our teachers do day in and day out. Each note penned was a small token of appreciation for their dedication and unwavering commitment to our students' success.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO for Consilium Academies, said: “Our school staff pour their heart and souls into their jobs, doing an amazing job day in and day out. Thank you to all our staff for all their efforts and hard work over the last year”.