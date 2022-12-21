News you can trust since 1873
These are all the nurseries in and around Sunderland with outstanding Ofsted ratings.

These are all the nurseries in and around Sunderland with an outstanding Ofsted rating

Much like regular schools and colleges across the UK, nurseries are given inspections by Ofsted to keep standards high.

By Jason Button
1 hour ago

Ofsted isn’t just for schools. With parents wanting to make sure they are able to leave their children in a positive enviroment, Ofsted also observe and inspect nurseries across the UK.

These are all the nurseries in and around Sunderland which currently have outstanding rating and when the inspections took place.

1. Hylton Red House Nursery School

Hylton Red House Nursery School on Rotherham Road in Red House Estate was awarded an outstanding rating following a report in November 2022.

Photo: Google

2. Pennywell Early Years Centre

Pennywell Early Years Centre on Portsmouth Road in Pennywell was awarded an outstanding rating following an inspection in November 2018.

Photo: Google

3. Helen Gibson Nursery School

Helen Gibson Nursery School on North Lane in East Boldon was awarded an oustanding rating following an Ofsted inspection in November 2022.

Photo: Google

4. Boldon Nursery School

Boldon Nursery School on Reginald Street in Boldon was awarded an outstanding rating following an Ofsted inspection in December 2020.

Photo: Google

