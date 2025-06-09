On average, the latest figures (2024 cohort) showed 65% of Year 6 pupils in Sunderland were assessed as being at the expected standard, which is higher than the national average of 61%.

However, a number a the city’s schools fell below both the city and national average.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

The following 13 Sunderland schools had the lowest percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard by the end of Key Stage 2. It’s important to note, these are raw outcomes and, unlike previous years, don’t factor in the progress made by pupils based on their previous Key Stage 1 (Year 2) SATS assessments.

This is because there is no Key Stage 1 baseline data available to calculate primary progress measures for this year group, due to Covid-19 disruption at the time.

The list excludes special schools.

1 . Sunderland primary schools performance The Department for Education has published its latest data for primary schools perfromance. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Albany Village Primary School Albany Village Primary School achieved an average score of 106 in reading and 104 in maths. 55% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 7% achieved a higher standard. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Grange Park Primary School. Grange Park Primary School achieved an average score of 101 in reading and 103 in maths. 55% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard. | Google Photo: Google. Photo Sales