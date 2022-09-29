The ten Sunderland schools who expelled or suspended the highest number of pupils according to latest Government figures

The latest Government figures have revealed that in 2020/21, 2,185 pupils were expelled or suspended from Sunderland schools, placing the Local Authority at number six out of 12 for the most regional exclusions and suspensions in the North East.

Schools in Sunderland permanently excluded 34 children which works out at a rate of 0.08 pupils out of every 100 being given this sanction.

In the same year, there were 2,151 suspensions, at a rate of 5.3 pupils out of every 100 children being given a temporary suspension from school.

Across England, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year - around five in every 10,000.

The most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, and the second most common was physically assaulting another pupil.

The number of expelled pupils fell by 22 per cent from 2019/20, when there were 5,057 permanent exclusions.

However, suspensions increased by 13 per cent across England. In total 352,454 children were suspended from schools in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.

Obviously larger schools with more pupils will potentially exclude and suspend more pupils and so exclusion and suspension rates – the number of children sanctioned per 100 of the school population – are also included.

Schools will also have different boundaries and policies at which exclusions and suspensions will be sanctioned.

Here are the top ten ranked schools in Sunderland based on the volume of exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21.

The analysis was released by the Department for Education this summer.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Untitled design (70).jpg Recently published Government figures have shown which schools have permanently excluded or suspended the most children in Sunderland in the last academic year. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Red House Academy At Red House Academy there were a total of 321 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were six permanent exclusions at a rate of 1.6 pupils per 100 students and 315 suspensions at a rate of 83.8 pupils per 100 students. Photograph: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Farringdon Community Academy At Farringdon Community Academy there were a total of 222 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were five permanent exclusions at a rate of 0.7 pupils per 100 students and 217 suspensions at a rate of 30.2 pupils per 100 students. -- Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4 . Academy 360 At Academy 360 there were a total of 188 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were zero permanent exclusions at a rate of zero pupils per 100 students, and 188 suspensions at a rate of 21.4 pupils per 100 students. -- Photo: CA Photo Sales