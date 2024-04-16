The Sunderland student who is dreaming of the stars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland University student John Race has his sights set on the night stars.

John, 37, returned to full time education in 2022 after 15 years working in the aviation industry, most recently for British Airways, and is now in the final year of his Electronic and Electrical Engineering degree at the University.

A keen astronomer, he volunteers at Grassholme Observatory near Barnard Castle - and it was while there that he was inspired to create his final year project

John Race

“I realised that I could use my engineering skills to create a roof control system for an observatory,” he said.

“My design basically monitors weather whilst an observation session is under way. In adverse weather conditions, it will automatically pack the telescope away and shut the roof, protecting the equipment.”

John realised his idea would make an ideal final year project, but also how expensive and time consuming it would be. On the advice of one of his lecturers, he turned to the University’s Development Office for advice, who advised him to apply for The Dovre Alumni Excellence Scholarship.

The award is funded by Norwegian graduate engineers of the former Sunderland Polytechnic, 'The Dovre Alumni Community', who raise funds every year to support two current engineering students from the University of Sunderland.

“I used the scholarship to drop some hours at my part time job at the start of this year to focus on exam revision, and to purchase some equipment to help me build my final year project at home,” said John.

He is hoping to use the equipment he purchased to start a small business after he graduates this summer and has been talking to the University’s Digital Incubator about his start-up idea. He also has plans to continue working on his idea for a completely autonomous observatory.

“I’d like to create a completely automated method of controlling a remote observatory with a roll on, roll off roof.

“It’s a huge project, but the idea is to design an unmanned observatory that you could log onto from anywhere in the world.

“Maybe I’ll save that for my PhD.”