Suspensions are when a pupil is excluded from school for a set period of time, generally due to incidents of poor behaviour or due to persistent disruptive behaviour.

As well as publishing the number of incidents of pupils being suspended in individual secondary schools the Department for Education also publishes suspension rates which is the number of suspensions for every 100 pupils in the school population across the academic year.

The Sunderland school with the lowest suspension rate had a rate of just 1.75 whilst the city’s school with the highest suspension rate had a rate of 195.71.

A number of Sunderland schools had a suspension rate in excess of 100, meaning there were more incidents of suspensions for every 100 pupils during the academic than the actual number of students.

This doesn’t mean all pupils had a suspension as a number of students may account for a disproportionate number of suspensions.

The national suspension rate for the same academic year was 11.31, meaning across England's schools, on average, there were just over 11 incidents of suspensions for every 100 pupils.

Check out the suspension rates and totals for Sunderland’s schools based on the most recently published Government data (2023/24).

Figures for the last completed academic year will be published later this year (2025). Special schools have not been included in the list.

School suspension rates There is a massive disparity in the suspension rates in Sunderland's secondary schools.

Hetton Academy Hetton Academy saw 1,276 suspensions giving the school a suspension rate of 195.71.

Red House Academy Red House Academy saw 768 suspensions giving the school a suspension rate of 165.52.

Farringdon Community Academy Farringdon Community Academy saw 958 suspensions giving the school a suspension rate of 141.93.