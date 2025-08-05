There is a wide disparity in the persistent absence rates in Sunderland schools.placeholder image
The Sunderland secondary schools with the highest and lowest rates of persistently absent pupils

The latest Department for Education data shows that Sunderland has a higher rate of persistently absent secondary school pupils compared to the national average.

The most recent data for the 2023/24 cohort shows that 31.5% of secondary school pupils - almost one in three - youngsters in the city’s secondary schools were classed as persistently absent.

This compares to 25.6% of pupils in all state-funded England secondary schools. Persistent absence is those pupils missing 10% or more of the mornings or afternoons they could attend.

School absence is one of the biggest contributory factors in determining pupil attainment in their GCSEs. The most recent Government report (2025) showed pupils with attendance rates of 95% to 100% are three times more likely to achieve a grade 5 or above (old grade C) in English and maths compared to persistently absent pupils who only attend 85% to 90% of the time.

Even within the city’s secondary schools there is a wide disparity in persistent absence rates, ranging between 43% and 22.4%.

Check out the persistent absence rate for your son or daughter’s secondary school. The list does not include the city’s special schools.

1. Washington Academy

Washington Academy had a persistent absence rate of 43% which is above the local authority average of 31.5% and the England average of 25.6%. | National World Photo: Frank Reid

2. Academy 360

Academy 360 had a persistent absence rate of 42.4% which is above the local authority average of 31.5% and the England average of 25.6%. | National World

3. Farringdon Community Academy

Farringdon Community Academy had a persistent absence rate of 37.8% which is above the local authority average of 31.5% and the England average of 25.6%. | sn

4. Venerable Bede Church of England Academy

Venerable Bede Church of England Academy had a persistent absence rate of 36.1% which is above the local authority average of 31.5% and the England average of 25.6%. | National World Photo: Kevin Brady

