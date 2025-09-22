A permanent exclusion is when a pupil is excluded from a particular school and is not allowed to return.

Permanent exclusions generally occur when a pupil is guilty of an extreme incident of poor or dangerous behaviour or as a result of persistent bad and disruptive behaviour in which warnings have not been heeded.

Pupils will generally be given a significant number of chances, with interventions put in place before a school will resort to a permanent exclusion.

As well as publishing the number of pupils permanently excluded from a school the Department for Education also publishes permanent exclusion rates, which is the number of permanent exclusions per 100 pupils in the school population.

The most recently published data for English schools showed there were 10,885 permanent exclusions (all state schools) across the academic year with an exclusion rate of 0.13.

Check out the permanent exclusion rates and totals for Sunderland’s secondary schools based on the most recently published Government data (2023/24).

Figures for the last completed academic year will be published later this year (2025). Special schools have not been included in the list.

1 . Hetton Academy Hetton Academy saw 11 pupils permanently excluded giving the school a permanent exclusion rate of 1.69.

2 . Monkwearmouth Academy Monkwearmouth Academy saw 10 pupils permanently excluded giving the school a permanent exclusion rate of 1.18.

3 . Washington Academy Washington Academy saw 7 pupils permanently excluded giving the school a permanent exclusion rate of 1.06.

4 . Kepier School Kepier saw 11 pupils permanently excluded giving the school a permanent exclusion rate of 0.96.