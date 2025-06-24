Whilst Progress 8 remains the main performance benchmark on which secondary schools are judged, how pupils perform in the core subjects of maths and English is still seen as pivotal to their future life-chances.

It’s why the DfE still publish a raw percentage performance for these two subjects, which are also given a double weighting when calculating each school’s Progress 8 score.

The main percentage on which schools are ranked is determined by the proportion of pupils achieving a grade 5 (strong pass) in maths and English, although a percentage figure is also published for pupils achieving a grade 4 (standard pass/low old grade C) in the two core subjects.

The 2024 cohort of Sunderland pupils generally achieved slightly less than their national counterparts with 41.6% of students attaining a Grade 5 or above in maths and English, compared to 45.9% in all state funded English schools.

Check out how your son or daughter’s school performed. Special schools have not been included in the list.

1 . School performance The Department for Education has published its secondary school attainment results. | Google/National World Photo Sales

2 . Hetton Academy Hetton Academy saw 65.1% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above (old high grade C equivalent) in maths and English which is above the local authority average of 41.6% and national state-funded school average of 45.9%. 76.4% of pupils achieved a grade 4 or above (old low level grade C equivalent) in Maths and English. | Google Photo Sales

3 . St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy saw 63.9% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above (old high grade C equivalent) in maths and English which is above the local authority average of 41.6% and national state-funded school average of 45.9%. 84% of pupils achieved a grade 4 or above (old low level grade C equivalent) in Maths and English. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Farringdon Community Academy Farringdon Community Academy saw 57.4% of pupils achieve a grade 5 or above (old high grade C equivalent) in maths and English which is above the local authority average of 41.6% and national state-funded school average of 45.9%. 73% of pupils achieved a grade 4 or above (old low level grade C equivalent) in Maths and English. | sn Photo Sales