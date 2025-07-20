The Sunderland secondary schools where pupils sit the most and least GCSEs

Whilst the grades you attain are important, so too is having a balanced education with an opportunity to study a range of academic subjects from humanities, the arts, sciences and a foreign language.

DfE data for the 2024 cohort of pupils shows on average the city’s pupils were entered for 6.6 GCSEs, significantly below the England state school average of 7.3.

There was a wide disparity of the number of GCSEs pupils were being entered for across the city’s schools which ranged from an average of 8.6 to an average of 4.8.

It is important to note that schools entering pupils for less GCSEs will usually be providing alternative options such as BTEC qualifications which generally have a more vocational element which may be more suited to certain students.

Some schools also choose to offer less options to certain pupils to enable them to focus on doing well in fewer qualifications rather than potentially struggling with the demands of more subjects.

Check out how many GCSEs on average pupils were entered for in your son or daughter’s school.

Special schools have not been included.

1 . St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College At St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College pupils were entered for an average of 8.6 GCSEs.

2 . St. Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy At St. Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy pupils were entered for an average of 8.5 GCSEs

3 . St Aidan's Catholic Academy At St Aidan's Catholic Academy pupils were entered for an average of 8 GCSEs.

4 . Venerable Bede Church of England Academy At Venerable Bede Church of England Academy pupils were entered for an average of 7.4 GCSEs.