The Sunderland schools that were operating over their official capacity, according to Department for Education figures

High performing schools in particular are often oversubscribed. In the quest to accommodate demand, and with academy trusts now given the autonomy to assess their own staffing and resources and make decisions on intake, it’s a situation which led 3,500 schools in England operating above their original official capacity.

Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year showed 3,537 schools were operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There were more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools were over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

1. Hetton Primary School Hetton Primary School was over its official capacity by 14.3 per cent. The school had an extra 20 pupils on its roll. In September 2022, pupils will be moving into a new purpose built £6.7m school building which will greatly increase the school's capacity to 245 places.

2. Southmoor Academy. Southmoor Academy was over its official capacity by 11.4 per cent. The school had an extra 144 pupils on its roll.

3. St. Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy St. Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy was over its official capacity by 6.6 per cent. The school had an extra 85 pupils on its roll.

4. Holley Park Academy Holley Park Academy was over its official capacity by 6.1 per cent. The school had an extra 15 pupils on its roll.