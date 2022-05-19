Ofsted represents the Government’s independent watchdog for assessing the performance of schools and other children’s services with four categories of judgement; inadequate, requires improvement, good and outstanding.

Schools are graded on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management before being given an overall judgement. Primary schools are also judged on the quality of their Early Years (nursery and Year R) provision.

Schools judged as outstanding or good will normally undergo a smaller Section 8 inspection “approximately every four years” to assess whether standards have been maintained. If inspectors feel there has been further improvement or a decline in standards then a full Section 5 inspection will take place with new judgements given.

This can also be triggered if data such as progress scores indicate a deterioration in performance or there are concerns over safeguarding.

There are currently 13 schools in Sunderland Local Authority which have an overall outstanding Ofsted judgement, although six of these schools have since converted to academies and are awaiting their first full Section 5 inspection since making this change.

1. Fulwell Infant School Academy Grading - Outstanding. Date of last full inspection - July 2014. Inspectors said: "By the end of Year 2, pupils reach levels of attainment in reading, writing and mathematics which are significantly above average. Pupils of all ages make rapid progress from their broadly typical starting points and learn exceptionally well."

2. Fulwell Junior School Grading - Outstanding Date of last full inspection - March 2022 Inspectors said: "Nothing is ordinary about Fulwell Junior School. Pupils are inspired on a daily basis by the education that they receive. The corridors and classrooms buzz with excitement."

3. Grange Park Primary School Grading - Outstanding Date of last full inspection - October 2011 Inspectors said: "This is an outstanding school. Pupils make excellent progress because they are extremely well cared for and the teaching and curriculum are outstanding."

4. St. Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy Grading - Outstanding Date of last full inspection - March 2013 Inspectors said: "St Anthony's provides an outstanding education for its students. This includes their personal development as well as their academic achievement. Teaching is outstanding and students, staff and parents hold the academy in great esteem."