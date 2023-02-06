New headteacher Dionne Dunn was appointed at St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School in May last year (2022) and arrived at the Silksworth school with two vital members of her teaching team in tow; her two pet pooches.

Sporting staff collars and badges Autumn and Beau make daily visits to classrooms to help create a calm learning environment, listen to children read and provide comfort to pupils who may be upset or struggling with their emotions.

The canine duo, which have undergone specialist training, come under the stewardship of teaching assistant Laura Bolam.

She said: “The dogs help children stay focused and calm. If a lesson was being disrupted, we would remind the children of the need to remain calm and not make too much noise in front of Autumn and Beau.

"It really seemed to work and the children now know how to behave when the dogs are in the classroom and do it automatically. Autumn and Beau are always pleased to see people and it has helped create a happy atmosphere in school.”

Laura has seen first-hand the therapeutic benefits for both children and staff.

Scarlett Oliver, 10, reading to Autumn. Picture by FRANK REID

She said: “If a child is upset, one of the dogs will go and sit with them and when the children stroke them, you can see them become calmer and happier. They also help staff wellbeing. I take them for a walk each lunch time and it really helps with my stress levels and keeps me grounded.

"You often see teachers taking a moment in the office to sit and stroke the dogs.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Year 6 twins Oliver and Harrison Gair.

Harrison, 10, said: “I was having a bad day and went to see Autumn and Beau. I played with them and it took my mind off why I was upset. Their fur is so soft and really calms me down.”

Twins Harrison (left) and Oliver Gair return from taking Beau (left) and Autumn for their walk around the playground at St. Leonard's Catholic Primary School. Picture by FRANK REID

Oliver, 10, added: “I really enjoy seeing the dogs. A few weeks ago I wasn’t having a good day. I took the dogs for a walk and it really calmed me down.”

Headteacher Dionne Dunn credits Autumn and Beau with playing a key role in improving school attendance.

She said: “Some children can be anxious about coming into school and since the dogs have been here, the children have developed a real bond and levels of attendance have improved.

St. Leonard's Catholic Primary School pupils (left to right) Oliver, Scarlett and Harrison stroking Beau the school dog. Picture by FRANK REID

"The dogs also go into classrooms to hear children read. Some children can be nervous about reading to the class, but dogs don’t judge.”

Laura added: “There are a couple of children in Year 4 whose attendance had not been great, but they love seeing the dogs and their attendance has now noticeably improved.”

Autumn and Beau have also helped some children to overcome their fear of dogs as well as teaching them about the responsibility of dog ownership.

Year 5 pupil Scarlett Oliver, 10, said: “I look forward to seeing Autumn and Beau and really enjoy taking them for a walk at break-times. One day I felt poorly and after I started stroking the dogs I felt much better.”

Mrs Dunn added: “Autumn and Beau are part of the team and two valued members of staff.”