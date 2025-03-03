The Ofsted report cards for all Sunderland schools inspected this academic year

From September 2024, the new Labour Government confirmed schools would no longer be placed into one of the four overall judgement categories; Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.

However, inspectors still provide report cards giving judgements for each school based on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management. Primary schools are also given a judgement for Early Education whilst secondary schools with 16 - 18 provision are also given a judgment for Sixth Form education.

Check out the Ofsted report cards and judgements for all the Sunderland schools inspected this academic year.

1 . Whitburn Church of England Academy School - Whitburn Church of England Academy Date report published - February 10 Report Card - Quality of education: Good Behaviour and attitudes: Good Personal development: Outstanding Leadership and management: Good Sixth form provision: Good

2 . St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland School - St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm. Date report published - January 17th Report Card - The quality of education - Good Behaviour and attitudes - Outstanding Personal development - Outstanding Leadership and management - Outstanding Early years provision - Outstanding

3 . St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland School - St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland Date report published - February 12th Report Card - Inspectors said evidence suggests the school "may have improved significantly across all areas since the previous inspection". The school was judged as good at its previous inspection. It will now be subject to a full section 5 inspection.

4 . School - Hill View Junior Academy School - Hill View Junior Academy Date report published - February 6 Report card - "Hill View Junior Academy has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection". The school was judged to be good at its previous inspection.