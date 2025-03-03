The Ofsted report cards for all Sunderland schools inspected this academic year

From September 2024, the new Labour Government confirmed schools would no longer be placed into one of the four overall judgement categories; Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.
However, inspectors still provide report cards giving judgements for each school based on quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management. Primary schools are also given a judgement for Early Education whilst secondary schools with 16 - 18 provision are also given a judgment for Sixth Form education.
Check out the Ofsted report cards and judgements for all the Sunderland schools inspected this academic year.
1. Whitburn Church of England Academy
Date report published - February 10
Date report published - February 10
Report Card - Quality of education: Good
Behaviour and attitudes: Good
Personal development: Outstanding
Leadership and management: Good
Sixth form provision: Good
2. St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland
Date report published - January 17th
Date report published - January 17th
Report Card - The quality of education - Good
Behaviour and attitudes - Outstanding
Personal development - Outstanding
Leadership and management - Outstanding
Early years provision - Outstanding
Photo: Google
3. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland
Date report published - February 12th
Date report published - February 12th
Report Card - Inspectors said evidence suggests the school "may have improved significantly across all areas since the previous inspection". The school was judged as good at its previous inspection. It will now be subject to a full section 5 inspection. | Google Photo: Google
4. School - Hill View Junior Academy
Date report published - February 6
Date report published - February 6
Report card - "Hill View Junior Academy has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at
the previous inspection". The school was judged to be good at its previous inspection. | Google Photo: Google
