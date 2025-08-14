Whilst academic attainment is undoubtedly important, schools and colleges play a much wider role in shaping the workforce and residents of our future.

On what is A Level results day (August 14) it’s an ideal time have a look at the current Ofsted report cards and judgments for our city’s colleges and schools.

And it’s certainly a positive picture with all of the city’s colleges and schools with sixth forms deemed to be good or outstanding.

Whilst schools inspected this academic year are no longer given a one word overall judgement they are still issued a report card with a judgement for each criteria, including sixth form provision.

Check out the current Ofsted judgements and report cards for the post 16 education providers in the city.

Ofsted reports in Sunderland. The Ofsted reports for Sunderland colleges ahead of A Level results day.

Southmoor Academy was last inspected in September 2022 and maintained a good rating, including for its sixth form provision.

St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College was last inspected in October 2023 where it maintained its good judgment, including for its sixth form provision.

St. Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy was give a report card which judged the school to be good in all areas, including its sixth form provision, when it was last inspected in January 2023.