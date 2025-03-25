Check out the Ofsted judgements for the city's nursery settings. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)placeholder image
Check out the Ofsted judgements for the city's nursery settings. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The Ofsted grades for all Sunderland nurseries inspected this academic year

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 25th Mar 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 16:09 BST

Selecting which early years nursery setting to send your child is a difficult decision for any parent.

Ofsted inspection reports still remain one of the best ways for parents to assess where to send their child. Nursery inspections are given a judgement on the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Each category is graded as inadequate, requires improvement, good or outstanding. Unlike schools, nurseries are still given an overall grading. Schools which have nurseries will be given a judgement grade for early years provision.

Check out the Ofsted judgements for all Sunderland’s nursery settings inspected this academic year (since the start of September).

English Martyrs’ Catholic Primary School, including their nursery school provision, was judged have maintained the good Ofsted rating identified at its previous inspection. The nursery and school were inspected on February 4 and 5.

1. English Martyrs’ Catholic Primary School

English Martyrs’ Catholic Primary School, including their nursery school provision, was judged have maintained the good Ofsted rating identified at its previous inspection. The nursery and school were inspected on February 4 and 5. | Google Photo: Google

Bubbly Gems Ltd on Hylton Road was judged by Ofsted to be inadequate following its latest inspection on January 30th.

2. Bubbly Gems Ltd

Bubbly Gems Ltd on Hylton Road was judged by Ofsted to be inadequate following its latest inspection on January 30th. | Google Photo: Google

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland, including their nursery provision, is currently judged as good, but Ofsted inspectors feel the next inspection could see all areas graded outstanding. The school was inspected on January 14 and 15.

3. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland, including their nursery provision, is currently judged as good, but Ofsted inspectors feel the next inspection could see all areas graded outstanding. The school was inspected on January 14 and 15. | Google

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School Sunderland, including their nursery provision, is currently judged as good, but Ofsted inspectors feel the next inspection could see all areas graded outstanding. The inspection took place on December 17 and 18.

4. St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School Sunderland, including their nursery provision, is currently judged as good, but Ofsted inspectors feel the next inspection could see all areas graded outstanding. The inspection took place on December 17 and 18. | Google

