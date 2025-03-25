The Ofsted grades for all Sunderland nurseries inspected this academic year

Ofsted inspection reports still remain one of the best ways for parents to assess where to send their child. Nursery inspections are given a judgement on the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Each category is graded as inadequate, requires improvement, good or outstanding. Unlike schools, nurseries are still given an overall grading. Schools which have nurseries will be given a judgement grade for early years provision.

Check out the Ofsted judgements for all Sunderland’s nursery settings inspected this academic year (since the start of September).

1 . English Martyrs' Catholic Primary School English Martyrs' Catholic Primary School, including their nursery school provision, was judged have maintained the good Ofsted rating identified at its previous inspection. The nursery and school were inspected on February 4 and 5.

2 . Bubbly Gems Ltd Bubbly Gems Ltd on Hylton Road was judged by Ofsted to be inadequate following its latest inspection on January 30th.

3 . St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland, including their nursery provision, is currently judged as good, but Ofsted inspectors feel the next inspection could see all areas graded outstanding. The school was inspected on January 14 and 15.

4 . St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland St Mary's Catholic Primary School Sunderland, including their nursery provision, is currently judged as good, but Ofsted inspectors feel the next inspection could see all areas graded outstanding. The inspection took place on December 17 and 18.