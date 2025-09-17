The hardest secondary schools in Sunderland for pupils to get into

Many parents take it as a for granted that they will be able to get their son or daughter a place at the school they want them to go to.

But whilst many secondary schools are able to offer all families their first choice place, there are a number of secondary schools in Sunderland where this was not possible with more people putting a school as their first choice place than the number of places they were able to offer.

There are seven secondary schools in Sunderland where this was the case for the current cohort of Year 7 (2025) pupils who have just started the next phase of their education.

For those schools not listed, all prospective pupils were able to secure their first choice place.

Check out the seven hardest secondary schools in Sunderland for pupils to get into.

St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College was listed 242 times first choice preference with 205 first choice offers. This means 84.7% of pupils got their first choice place.

Southmoor Academy Southmoor Academy was listed 272 times as first choice preference with 235 first choice offers. This means 86.4% of pupils got their first choice place.

Kepier School Kepier was listed 238 times as first choice preference with 217 first choice offers. This means 91.18% of pupils got their first choice place.

St. Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy St. Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy was listed 217 times as first choice preference with 198 first choice offers. This means 91.24% of pupils got their first choice place.