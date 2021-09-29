The five best performing primary schools in Sunderland according to Government data

The government regularly publishes a list of the highest performing schools in each area with a focus on how many students are meeting or exceeding their expected grades.

Pupils meeting their expected standard are given a score of 100, with any number higher than that showing to what extent they are outperforming expectations.

These are calculated across three catagories – reading, maths and grammar, punctuation and spelling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy

Of the 31 pupils leaving key stage two during the last data collection, the Moorside school saw 97% of children finishing having met expectations, including 100% of students across writing and maths.

42% of the same sample of students are overperforming expectations across reading, writing and maths.

The school has a score of 112 for reading, 110 for maths and 116 across grammar, punctuation and spelling.

St Paul's Church of England Primary School

Much like Benedict Biscop, 42% of key stage two leavers from St Paul’s in Ryhope achieved a higher than expected standard in reading and maths while 94% are meeting their targets.

The school also has scores of 110, 112 and 111 across reading, maths and grammar, punctuation and spelling respectively.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School

Out of the 32 students at the end of key stage two, 91% had met their expected level at the Houghton site with 19% exceeding expectations.

The school has also recorded scores of 108 for both reading and maths, as well as 111 for grammar, punctuation and spelling.

St Joseph's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School

St Joseph’s in Millfield saw 91% of leavers hit their targets by the end of key stage two with 19% of the same group going above and beyond.

The school picked up an impressive score of 115 in grammar, punctuation and spelling in addition to 111 in maths and 109 in reading.

Valley Road Academy

From a pool of 57 students at the end of key stage two, 87% of pupils achieved expectiations at Hendon’s Valley Road Academy with 13% overperforming expectations.