News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The eight top attaining schools in Sunderland and Wearside according to the Sunday Times Parent Power guide

Eight schools in Sunderland and Wearside have made the prestigious Sunday Times Parent Power top attaining schools list.

By Neil Fatkin
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 4:55 am

The annual publication ranks 1,600 of the highest-achieving primary, secondary and independent schools and colleges across the country.

The Parent Power tables rank schools on their average performance using data from public examinations.

For secondary level this includes A-level and GCSE results while Junior schools are ranked according to Standard Assessment Tests (SATS). Average SATS scores are calculated based on reading, grammar and Maths.

Due to the impact of the Covid pandemic, it is important to note that the rankings are based on historical examination data achieved between 2017 and 2019.

Here are the eight top attaining schools in Sunderland and Wearside according to the Sunday Times.

Undefined: readMore

1. Untitled design (73).jpg

The Sunday Times has produced its annual Parent Power Schools Guide. Photograph: Google images

Photo: Google images

Photo Sales

2. St Josephs RC Primary School

St Joseph's RC Academy was the top attaining primary school on Sunderland and Wearside. North East ranking - 1 National ranking - 24 Reading score average - 110 Grammar, punctuation and spelling - 114 Maths - 111

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Photo Sales

3. Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy on Marcross Drive was the second best attaining primary school on Sunderland and Wearside. North East ranking - 2 National ranking - 43 Reading score average - 111 Grammar, punctuation and spelling - 114 Maths - 109

Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Photo Sales

4. St Paul's C of E Primary School

St Paul's C of E Primary School in Ryhope was the third best attaining primary school on Sunderland and Wearside. North East ranking - 11 National ranking - 125 Reading score average - 109 Grammar, punctuation and spelling - 111 Maths - 110 Photograph: Google images

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
SunderlandWearsideGCSE
Next Page
Page 1 of 3