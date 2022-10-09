The eight top attaining schools in Sunderland and Wearside according to the Sunday Times Parent Power guide
Eight schools in Sunderland and Wearside have made the prestigious Sunday Times Parent Power top attaining schools list.
The annual publication ranks 1,600 of the highest-achieving primary, secondary and independent schools and colleges across the country.
The Parent Power tables rank schools on their average performance using data from public examinations.
For secondary level this includes A-level and GCSE results while Junior schools are ranked according to Standard Assessment Tests (SATS). Average SATS scores are calculated based on reading, grammar and Maths.
Due to the impact of the Covid pandemic, it is important to note that the rankings are based on historical examination data achieved between 2017 and 2019.
Here are the eight top attaining schools in Sunderland and Wearside according to the Sunday Times.