The current Ofsted judgements for all Sunderland secondary schools ahead of GCSE results day

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

GCSE results day will soon be upon us when the city’s youngsters find out those all important grades and the culmination of their time in school.

Whilst academic attainment is undoubtedly important, schools play a much wider role in shaping the workforce and residents of our future.

Schools inspected this academic year (2024/25) are no longer given a one word overall judgement, but they are still issued a report card with a judgement for each criteria, including sixth form provision.

Check out the current Ofsted judgements and report cards for all of our city’s secondary schools ahead of GCSE results day.

Check out all of the Ofsted judgements for the city's secondary schools ahead of GCSE results day.

1. GCSE results day.

Check out all of the Ofsted judgements for the city's secondary schools ahead of GCSE results day. | Google/National World

Photo Sales
St Aidan's Catholic Academy was last inspected in February 2025. The school was judged to be outstanding for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management and was judged to be good for sixth form provision.

2. St Aidan's Catholic Academy

St Aidan's Catholic Academy was last inspected in February 2025. The school was judged to be outstanding for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management and was judged to be good for sixth form provision. | Google

Photo Sales
St. Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy was last inspected in January 2023. The school was judged to be good in all areas.

3. St. Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy.

St. Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy was last inspected in January 2023. The school was judged to be good in all areas. | Katy Wheeler Photo: Katy Wheeler

Photo Sales
St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College was last inspected in October 2023. The school was judged to be good in all areas.

4. St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College

St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College was last inspected in October 2023. The school was judged to be good in all areas. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSchoolsOfstedResidents
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice