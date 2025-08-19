Whilst academic attainment is undoubtedly important, schools play a much wider role in shaping the workforce and residents of our future.
Schools inspected this academic year (2024/25) are no longer given a one word overall judgement, but they are still issued a report card with a judgement for each criteria, including sixth form provision.
Check out the current Ofsted judgements and report cards for all of our city’s secondary schools ahead of GCSE results day.
Check out all of the Ofsted judgements for the city's secondary schools ahead of GCSE results day.
St Aidan's Catholic Academy was last inspected in February 2025. The school was judged to be outstanding for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management and was judged to be good for sixth form provision.
St. Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy was last inspected in January 2023. The school was judged to be good in all areas.
St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College was last inspected in October 2023. The school was judged to be good in all areas.