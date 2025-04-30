The best Sunderland schools and colleges based on A Level progress scores

Also published are the average points and grades for Applied General Qualifications, often in the form of BTECs, which have a more vocational element in subjects such as Health & Social Care and Media & Publishing
As well as being given an A-level grade A* to E, each student’s grade is given a numerical value which is used to provide a points total when a student is applying for a place at university as well as allowing average grade calculations to be made for schools and local authorities.
An A* is worth 56 points, reducing at eight point intervals to an E which is worth 16 points.
Progress scores have also been calculated for schools and sixth forms. A progress score is a statistical calculation looking at how students of similar pre-assessed ability in their GCSEs then performed at A Level.
A score above zero means students made more progress, on average, than students across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 4 (Year 11).
A score below zero means students made less progress, on average, than students across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 4.
Have a look and see how your son or daughter’s school sixth form or college performed.
2. Southmoor Academy
Southmoor Academy had 90 students sit A Level exams. Students achieved an average grade of B- and an average point score of 36 which is above the local authority average of a grade C and average point score of 29.48. The school achieved an A Level progress score of 0.09 (average). 20 students sat at least one Applied General Qualification with an average points score of 37.5, equivalent of a distinction +. This is above the local authority average of 27.01 and the national average of 29.17. | Google
St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College.
St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College had 213 students sit A Level exams. Students achieved an average grade of C+ and an average point score of 33.37 which is above the local authority average of a grade C and average point score of 29.48. The school achieved an A Level progress score of -0.18 (below average). 29 students sat at least one Applied General Qualification with an average points score of 33.19, equivalent of a distinction-. This is above the local authority average of 27.01 and the national average of 29.17.
St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy
St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy had 109 students sit A Level exams. Students achieved an average grade of a grade C, the same as the local authority average, and an average point score of 31.66 which is above the local authority average of 29.48. The school achieved an A Level progress score of -0.38 (below average). 25 students sat at least one Applied General Qualification with an average points score of 41.45, equivalent of a distinction +. This is above the local authority average of 27.01 and the national average of 29.17.
