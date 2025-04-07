The most recently published data from the Department for Education shows for the 2024 cohort of GCSE students , 41.6% of Sunderland pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above (traditional high grade C) in English and maths which is below the national average of 45.9%.

Seven of the city’s school saw a higher percentage of children attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths than the national average, whilst 11 schools were below the national average.

Check out the following results to see how your son or daughter’s school performed.

1 . GCSE English and maths performance See how your son or daughter's school performed. | Google/National World Photo: Google/National World Photo Sales

2 . Hetton Academy Hetton Academy saw 65.1% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.6% and the national average of 45.9%. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy saw 63.9% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.6% and the national average of 45.9%. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Farringdon Community Academy Farringdon Community Academy saw 57.4% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.6% and the national average of 45.9%. | sn Photo Sales