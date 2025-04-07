The best and worst performing Sunderland secondary schools based on latest GCSE English and maths grades

GCSE performance in the core subjects of English and maths GCSEs is still one of the key benchmarks on which secondary school performance is judged.

The most recently published data from the Department for Education shows for the 2024 cohort of GCSE students , 41.6% of Sunderland pupils achieved a Grade 5 or above (traditional high grade C) in English and maths which is below the national average of 45.9%.

Seven of the city’s school saw a higher percentage of children attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths than the national average, whilst 11 schools were below the national average.

Check out the following results to see how your son or daughter’s school performed.

Hetton Academy saw 65.1% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.6% and the national average of 45.9%.

St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy saw 63.9% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.6% and the national average of 45.9%.

Farringdon Community Academy saw 57.4% of pupils attain a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, which is above the Local Authority average of 41.6% and the national average of 45.9%.

