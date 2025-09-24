The Department for Education has published its primary school places data for Sunderland schools.placeholder image
The Department for Education has published its primary school places data for Sunderland schools.

The 17 Sunderland primary schools which are the hardest to get into as primary school applications set to open

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 24th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Ensuring your child gets a place at the school of your choice is a major concern for all parents.

Families are given three choices as to which primary school they would like to send their child, but naturally parents hope to secure their first choice place.

Whilst many parents do secure their first choice school, there are always a significant number of schools which are oversubscribed when it comes to places wanted and spaces available.

With primary school place applications set to open on Monday (September 29) we’ve been looking at the Department for Education data for the city’s primary schools and looking at which schools for the latest (September 2025) intake of pupils had more first choice requests than places available.

Checkout the hardest 17 primary schools to get into for the current academic year (2025/26).

Any schools not listed means they had sufficient spaces to accommodate first choice requests.

45 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 66.67%.

1. Barnwell Academy

45 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 66.67%. | Google

87 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 60 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 68.97%.

2. Rickleton Primary School

87 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 60 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 68.97%. | Google

42 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 71.43%.

3. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland

42 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 71.43%. | Google

40 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 75%.

4. Willow Wood Community Primary School

40 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were given, meaning a success rate of 75%.

