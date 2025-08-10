The Department for Education has published the persistent absence rates for the city's schools.placeholder image
The Department for Education has published the persistent absence rates for the city's schools. | Google/National World

The 16 Sunderland primary schools with the lowest rates of persistent absence

The latest Department for Education data shows that Sunderland has a higher rate of persistently absent primary school pupils compared to the national average, but there are still a significant number of schools bucking this trend.

The most recent data for the 2023/24 cohort shows that 16.8% of primary school pupils were classed as persistently absent compared to 14.6% in all England state primary schools.

Persistent absence is those pupils missing 10% or more of the mornings or afternoons they could attend.

School absence is one of the biggest contributory factors in determining pupil attainment in Year 6 Standard Assessment Tests and later in their GCSEs.

A recent Government report showed of those pupils who missed no school sessions across Key Stage 2 (Years 3 to 6) 83.9% achieved the expected standard compared to 40.2% of pupils who were classed as persistently absent.

Within the city, there was a wide disparity in the persistent absence rates in primary schools. Check out the 16 primary schools which had the lowest rates of persistent absence in the city.

Special schools and the all-through schools - those which cover primary and secondary phases - have not been included in the list.

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy had a persistent absence rate of 3.3% which is below the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%.

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy

Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy had a persistent absence rate of 3.3% which is below the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Washington had a persistent absence rate of 5.7% which is below the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Washington

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Washington had a persistent absence rate of 5.7% which is below the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%.

Mill Hill Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 5.8% which is below the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%.

Mill Hill Primary School

Mill Hill Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 5.8% which is below the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%.

Fulwell Infant School Academy had a persistent absence rate of 6% which is below the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%.

Fulwell Infant School Academy

Fulwell Infant School Academy had a persistent absence rate of 6% which is below the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%.

