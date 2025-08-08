The Department for Education has published its data for persistent absence in the city's primary schools.placeholder image
The 15 primary schools in Sunderland with the highest rates of persistent absence

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 8th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST

The latest Department for Education data shows that Sunderland has a higher rate of persistently absent primary school pupils compared to the national average.

The most recent data for the 2023/24 cohort shows that 16.8% of primary school pupils were classed as persistently absent compared to 14.6% in all England state primary schools.

Persistent absence is those pupils missing 10% or more of the mornings or afternoons they could attend.

School absence is one of the biggest contributory factors in determining pupil attainment in Year 6 Standard Assessment Tests and later in their GCSEs.

A recent Government report showed of those pupils who missed no school sessions across Key Stage 2 (Years 3 to 6) 83.9% achieved the expected standard compared to 40.2% of pupils who were classed as persistently absent.

Within the city, there was a wide disparity in the persistent absence rates in primary schools. Check out the 15 primary schools which had the highest rates of persistent absence in the city.

Special schools and the all-through schools - those which cover primary and secondary phases - have not been included in the list.

Grangetown Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 34.3% which is above the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%.

1. Grangetown Primary School

Grangetown Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 34.3% which is above the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%. | Google Photo: Google

Southwick Community Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 31.4% which is above the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%.

2. Southwick Community Primary School

Southwick Community Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 31.4% which is above the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%. Photo: Google Maps

New Penshaw Academy had a persistent absence rate of 30.3% which is above the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%.

3. New Penshaw Academy

New Penshaw Academy had a persistent absence rate of 30.3% which is above the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%. | Google

Shiney Row Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 29% which is above the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%.

4. Shiney Row Primary School

Shiney Row Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 29% which is above the local authority average of 16.8% and the England average of 14.6%. | Google Photo: Google

