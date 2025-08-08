The 15 primary schools in Sunderland with the highest rates of persistent absence

The most recent data for the 2023/24 cohort shows that 16.8% of primary school pupils were classed as persistently absent compared to 14.6% in all England state primary schools.

Persistent absence is those pupils missing 10% or more of the mornings or afternoons they could attend.

School absence is one of the biggest contributory factors in determining pupil attainment in Year 6 Standard Assessment Tests and later in their GCSEs.

A recent Government report showed of those pupils who missed no school sessions across Key Stage 2 (Years 3 to 6) 83.9% achieved the expected standard compared to 40.2% of pupils who were classed as persistently absent.

Within the city, there was a wide disparity in the persistent absence rates in primary schools. Check out the 15 primary schools which had the highest rates of persistent absence in the city.

Special schools and the all-through schools - those which cover primary and secondary phases - have not been included in the list.

Grangetown Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 34.3%.

Southwick Community Primary School had a persistent absence rate of 31.4%.

New Penshaw Academy had a persistent absence rate of 30.3%.